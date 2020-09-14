 Back To Top
[Monitor] More firms adopting remote work system

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:01

Some 88.4 percent of companies (among top 100 companies by revenue) have implemented remote work systems since the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by the Korea Employers’ Federation showed.

Some 8.7 percent said they were not considering a work-from-home system at the moment. But they said they would review it if the social-distancing measures reach level 3.

As for office jobs, 46.8 percent of the companies said the productivity level remained similar at 90 percent compared to the employees working at offices.

Of the surveyed firms, 53.2 percent said they expect more to utilize the remote work system post-pademic, while 33.9 percent reportedly said working from home will become scarce again once the infection risk abates. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
