S. Korea bans German pork imports after report of African swine fever

A pig farm in Korea (Yonhap)



South Korea banned imports of pork from Germany on Thursday after an African swine fever (ASF) case was confirmed in the European country.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Rural Affairs said German authorities verified that samples taken from a wild boar from the state of Brandenburg tested positive for the highly infectious animal disease.



The ban on imports is in line with standing guidelines for food and animal safety and will affect products that have been shipped on Thursday. Pork from Germany that has already arrived in South Korea or will reach here before the ban is implemented will be checked thoroughly at customs. Shipments that pass the inspections will be allowed into the country, the ministry said.



South Korea has been struggling with sporadic outbreaks of ASF, particularly near the border with North Korea, and has been banned from exporting its pork.



There is no effective vaccine against the disease that can devastate livestock but poses no direct threat to humans. (Yonhap)