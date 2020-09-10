Hyundai Motor launches hydrogen campaign in Europe

Hyundai Motor‘s “Hydrogen to you” campaign promotes hydrogen energy to Europe. (Hyundai Motor)





Hyundai Motor said Thursday that it will launch a global “Hydrogen to you” campaign starting in Europe to promote sustainable energy hydrogen with its fuel cell vehicle Nexo.



The automaker said the campaign will promote its leadership in hydrogen fuel cell technology, sustainable future mobility and the establishment of hydrogen ecosystem via video and social media from this month until next August.



The “Hydrogen to you” campaign is aimed at professionals in the automotive, mobility and tech areas as well as influencers in music, fashion and photo sector.



Working with Hyundai Motor in the campaign are German professionals, including tech YouTuber AlexiBexi, future mobility journalist Don Dahlmann, Mobilegeeks.de founder Nicole Scott and automotive influencer JP Kraemer.



Other influencers include fashion model Toni Dreher-Adenuga, science YouTuber Jacob Beautemps, architectural photographer, Konrad Langer, and designer Peggy Gou.



Germany currently has more than 60 hydrogen charging stations, and plans to supply 400 charging stations and 270,000 hydrogen cars by 2023 years through an aggressive hydrogen-friendly policy.



Hyundai Motor plans to expand its “Hydrogen to you” campaign to major global cities in Asia and North America in 2021 so that more customers can experience Nexo.



Nexo sold 4,987 units last year, ranking first in the global market for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Hyundai plans to increase annual sales of hydrogen-powered vehicles to 110,000 units by 2025 and establish an annual production system of 500,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2030.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)







