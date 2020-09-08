LG U+ develops SIM-less tech for smart devices

A model shows a cellular chipset that has integrated the functions of a SIM card, developed by LG U+ and its global partners. (LG U+)



LG U+ announced Tuesday that the company and its global partners had developed a new technology enabling smart devices to work without SIM cards.



Joining LG U+ in the development of the universal integrated circuit card, or iUICC, were cellular chipset developer Sony Semiconductor Israel, local communication module maker NTmore and German digital security solutions provider Giesecke+Devrient.



SIM cards are responsible for storing users’ personal information, which is needed to identify the users’ plans and services.



The iUICC replaces a SIM by putting the information on a communication chipset that powers voice and data connections.



The technology will thus allow manufacturers to make smart devices smaller as they do not need to leave space for a SIM card, LG+ said.



LG U+ said it plans to use the technology for other Internet of Things products, including tracking devices. The company added that it would introduce a series of IoT solutions using the SIM-less technology, as well as its own 5G network.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)



