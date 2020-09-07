 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Korea's largest art fair to go online as pandemic continues

By Park Yuna
Published : Sept 7, 2020 - 18:00       Updated : Sept 7, 2020 - 18:11
The official poster of the KIAF Art Show 2020 (KIAF Art Seoul Committee)
The official poster of the KIAF Art Show 2020 (KIAF Art Seoul Committee)

Korean International Art Fair(KIAF), the largest international art fair in Korea, will go online as the government’s strengthened social distancing system continues, the KIAF Art Seoul Committee announced Monday.

KIAF Art Show 2020 – which was scheduled to be held in late September at Coex in southern Seoul -- will take place online through Online Viewing Room, showcasing around 4,000 works of art from 143 galleries from home and abroad. The number of participating galleries, however, is subject to change, and the lineup will be finalized by Wednesday, according to the committee.

The OVR will open to the public starting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 while the VIP Preview session will begin at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 via its website, kiaf.org. The OVR will run through Oct. 18.

“We have prepared the art fair for a long time, but we decided to shift to the online platform because it is hard to gauge when the social distancing restriction would be lifted at this moment,” Park Yun-na, public relations and media associate manager of the organizing committee, told The Korea Herald.

The usual art fair catalogue will be replaced by the Mobile App Book, which will be offered on its website starting Sept. 23, according to the committee.

Since its establishment in 2002, the annual art show has grown into one of the major international art fairs in Asia with Korean art galleries such as Kukje, Hyundai, Arario, PKM and Gana Art Center participating.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114