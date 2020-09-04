ShowMaker sweeps LCK Awards

ShowMaker, Regular Season MVP. (Riot Games)



With only the finals on Saturday remaining for League of Legends Champions Korea Summer before the World Championships, Riot Games announced the winners of the LCK Awards on Thursday.



The LCK Awards was launched this spring in order to commend players and coaching staff that showed an outstanding performance during the season. The six awards are All-LCK Team, Young Player, Best Coach, Regular Season MVP, Player Of the Split and Finals MVP.



BDD, Player Of the Split (Riot Games)



Player Of the Split went to Gen. G’s Bdd who received the most Player Of the Game points during the regular split. The points are awarded after each game to the player who received the most votes from 12 experts, including commentators, observers and reporters.



The Finals MVP will be announced after the match on Saturday.



Regular season first place winners Damwon Gaming swept the four awards that were given. These awards were determoned through points given by around 40 people consisting of a player and coach from each team, commentators, observers and reporters.



Damwon’s ShowMaker won the Young Player, Regular Season MVP and All-LCK Team awards.



ShowMaker, Young Player Award. (Riot Games)



The Young Player Award is given to the best player under the age of 19 when the roster is submitted at the start of the season and has played in over 18 matches during the split.



The runner-up for both the Young Player and Regular Season MVP was Damwon’s Canyon, showing how dominant the team was in their undefeated second half of the regular split.



All-LCK First Team (Riot Games)



For the ALL-LCK Team, only Gen. G’s Ruler was able to make All-LCK First Team while the rest of the spots were taken by Damwon Gaming. Damwon Gaming’s Ghost made the All-LCK Second Team.



All-LCK Second Team (Riot Games)



All-LCK Second Team had T1’s Canna in the top lane, Gen. G’s Clid in the jungle and DRX’s Chovy and Keria in mid lane and support.



Zefa, Best Coach. (Riot Games)



To no one‘s suprise, Damwon Gaming’s Head Coach Zefa won Best Coach after an unrivaled summer season, placing Damwon Gaming in the LCK finals for the first time in the organization’s history.



DRX and Damwon Gaming face off on Saturday for a first seed ticket to the World Championships. DRX already qualified for Worlds via Championship points, but Damwon Gaming has yet to qualify. Should Damwon win, DRX and Damwon will qualify for Worlds, while a DRX win would mean Gen. G will qualify.



With much at stake, the world is keeping an eye out for the LCK Summer Finals at 5 p.m. on Saturday.



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)