Entertainment

Pre-orders for BLACKPINK's upcoming album top 800,000 units

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2020 - 14:03       Updated : Sept 4, 2020 - 15:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

BLACKPINK is poised to potentially make the biggest South Korean girl group album debut next month, with retail pre-orders for its inaugural studio record reaching

800,000 units worldwide, according to the band's agency Friday.

The number of pre-orders for the record titled "The Album"

reached over 530,000 copies in South Korea, according to YG Entertainment. Combined pre-orders from the United States and Europe amounted to around 270,000 units, YG added.

YG began accepting global pre-orders for "The Album" last Friday. The digital version will be dropped on Oct. 2, followed by the release of the physical albums, which will come in four different packaging, on Oct. 9. (Yonhap)
