Business

All-New Jeep Gladiator sells out in preorders

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:40       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 17:40
All-New Jeep Gladiator (FCA Korea)
All-New Jeep Gladiator (FCA Korea)

Joining in on the boom for pickup truck models in Korea, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has seen preorders for the latest All-New Jeep Gladiator sell out within two weeks, the automaker said Thursday.

FCA Korea launched the All-New Jeep Gladiator, a versatile midsized pickup truck, on Aug. 17 in Korea with 300 units available to be preordered and delivered within this year.

“The All-New Jeep Gladiator has proven its unrivaled presence winning many awards, and was chosen as the 2020 North American Truck of the Year. It also gained tremendous popularity worldwide,” FCA President and Managing Director Jake Aumann said.

“I wish for all customers who have waited for long to not miss out on the big benefits we have prepared.”

The All-New Jeep Gladiator, which made its world debut at the LA Auto Show in 2018, is noted for on- and off-road driving dynamics, and is equipped with a cutting-edge powertrain to raise fuel efficiency, the automaker said.

It is also the only convertible pickup truck from Jeep that offers an open-air driving experience to reach out to wider range of customers seeking an active lifestyle, FCA Korea said.

The automaker hired K-pop singer Rain as the spokesperson for the car and designated him as the first All-New Jeep Gladiator owner here.

FCA Korea is introducing the Rubicon trim, equipped with a 3.6-liter gasoline engine, at 69.9 million won ($58,890).

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
