[The Arts and COVID-19] ‘New normal’ orchestra in tune with COVID-19 era

Kang Eun-kyung, president and CEO of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 12 at the orchestra’s office in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is seeking the flexibility to overcome the obstacles and adapt to the changing times.



In mid-February, when the orchestra’s new Music Director Osmo Vanska led two concerts in Seoul, not many could have known that that would be the orchestra’s last live performance for many months.



As the COVID-19 outbreak swept the nation, many live music performances were canceled or postponed.



When the SPO returned to the stage in mid-June, the orchestra looked different.



All the musicians except for those playing wind instruments were wearing masks, including the conductor. They were seated 1-3 meters apart. Transparent plastic barriers were placed in front of the wind instrument players.



“The biggest concern was the health of the orchestra,” Kang Eun-kyung, the president and CEO of the orchestra, told The Korea Herald during an interview at the SPO office at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul.



“The music director and I agreed that the health of the orchestra members and the quality of the performances could never be compromised,” said Kang, who was appointed to lead the orchestra in March 2018.



With the new formation -- created after referring to the manuals of the Deutsche Orchestervereinigung, an association of orchestras in Germany -- the SPO was billed as a “new normal orchestra.”



“I wanted the performers to feel as safe as possible onstage. They were to return to the stage after a four-month break from in-person performances. Without careful instructions, some could have felt uncomfortable in the new situation,” she said.



“The performance was incredible, but I also cannot forget that first bowing during the first rehearsal. It was epic -- just the sound of the music. The tension before the first sound transcended into a catharsis, making me go through an almost spiritual experience,” Kang said.





The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Osmo Vanska, performs onstage at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on June 18. (SPO)