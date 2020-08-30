S. Korea counts 299 more COVID-19 cases on first day of stricter distancing

(Yonhap)
South Korea added 299 novel coronavirus cases -- 283 locally transmitted and 16 imported -- on Sunday, bringing the total to 19,699, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database.
While the numbers have slightly dropped from a five-day streak of figures over 300, the decline is likely influenced by relatively fewer tests taking place on weekends. The previous day on Saturday, 14,841 tests were conducted, which compares to Friday’s 21,612 and Thursday’s 18,138.
A large majority of the local cases were found in the Seoul area, at 203. Seoul, nearby Gyeonggi Province and Incheon together now account for 39 percent of all cases tied to community spread at 6,683 cases. The metropolitan area’s tally is only about 300 less than the 6,974 cases registered in Daegu -- the country’s former epicenter in the initial outbreak some six months ago.
After numbers spiked back nearly to first-wave levels, with Seoul at the center this time, the government put in place physical distancing measures of unprecedented intensity starting from Sunday.
Under the new guidance, only takeout orders are allowed from coffee chains. For restaurants, dine-in is only available until 9 p.m. Private tutoring services cannot have classes larger than 10 people. Indoor sport facilities such as gyms, pool clubs and bowling alleys cannot operate at all.
Visitors to government-designated risky locations are required to submit their personal details with a QR code-based ID generated through a smartphone app.
These strict measures are set to last for eight days through Sept. 6. If transmissions do not subside by that point, they could be extended further.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)