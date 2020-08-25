MMCA launches online shop offering books, merchandise

MMCA merchandise (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, has launched an online store that offers nearly 500 items including exhibition catalogs and books.



The online store has 57 exhibition catalogs as well as books. Some have been translated into English, including “The Transnational Museum,” “What Do Museums Collect?” “MMCA Collection 300” and “Architecture and Heritage: Unearthing Future.”



Museum merchandise such as postcards, magnets and prints inspired by the work of modern and contemporary Korean artists are also available through the online shop (mmcashop.co.kr).



To celebrate the launch of the MMCA Shop, a line of MMCA goods for children is available. It includes MMCA socks, aprons and short-sleeved T-shirts.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

