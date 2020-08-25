 Back To Top
Business

LG Display’s OLED gets quality nod from Intertek

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 10:53       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 10:53
LG Display said Tuesday its organic light-emitting diode TV panels have earned the Accurate Picture Quality certification from UK-based Intertek.

Intertek is a global test and certification body for OLED panels.

“With the spread of contactless culture, we are seeing an increased TV viewership for movies, performances and arts. The importance of accurate expression on displays, therefore, is becoming ever more emphasized,” said Oh Chang-ho, executive vice president of LG Display’s TV Business Unit.

The test for APQ was done in three categories -- color fidelity, black luminance and viewing angle color-shift.

In the color fidelity category, which evaluates how close the color portrayed on the screen matches the intention of the producer, LG Display’s OLED TV panels recorded 0.79 to 0.94 rates, meaning they were three times superior to premium liquid-crystal display TVs.

This is on par with expert level “reference monitors” used for color correction in movie productions, LG Display said.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
