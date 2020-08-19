 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KAI to supply 2 more Chamsuri choppers to police

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 16:41       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 16:41
Chamsuri helicopter (KAI)
Chamsuri helicopter (KAI)


Korea Aerospace Industries said Wednesday it will supply an additional two units of Chamsuri choppers to police.

According to South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer, it signed a contract worth 47.1 billion won ($39.8 million) with the Public Procurement Service to supply two Chamsuri helicopters -- a police version of the military helicopter Surion -- to police by February 2023.

“The police will be able to expand their mission capabilities such as transporting emergency patients as the two Chamsuri helicopters will be equipped with emergency medical services kits including ventilators and defibrillators and an air conditioning system to cool off patients on board during summer season,” a KAI official said.

Currently, police operate eight Chamsuri choppers.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114