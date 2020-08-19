KAI to supply 2 more Chamsuri choppers to police

Chamsuri helicopter (KAI)
Korea Aerospace Industries said Wednesday it will supply an additional two units of Chamsuri choppers to police.
According to South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer, it signed a contract worth 47.1 billion won ($39.8 million) with the Public Procurement Service to supply two Chamsuri helicopters -- a police version of the military helicopter Surion -- to police by February 2023.
“The police will be able to expand their mission capabilities such as transporting emergency patients as the two Chamsuri helicopters will be equipped with emergency medical services kits including ventilators and defibrillators and an air conditioning system to cool off patients on board during summer season,” a KAI official said.
Currently, police operate eight Chamsuri choppers.
