‘Space Sweepers’ is not the usual sci-fi hero blockbuster

The cast of the film “Space Sweepers” -- (from left) Yoo Hai-jin, Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri and Jin Seon-kyu -- pose for photos during an online press conference held Tuesday. (Merry Christmas)



It is being touted as Korea’s first original space blockbuster, but “Space Sweepers” does not show glamorous heroes on cutting-edge spaceships saving the universe. Instead, you get space laborers collecting dangerous trash and fighting enemies in their struggle to survive.



Ahead of the film’s release on Sept. 23, director Jo Sung-hee and cast members Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hai-jin attended a preview press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. The event, originally scheduled to take place in a local cinema, was livestreamed online due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.



“The film started from a casual conversation with my friend around 10 years ago. He told me about space debris dumped from the work done up there. Apparently, their speed is faster than a bullet and they’re already a serious problem,” the director said. “Space sweepers have previously been seen in animation and games, but I wondered how it would be to feature South Koreans -- known for their tenacity that enables them to survive anywhere in the world – in such a job in film.“



Song teamed up with director Jo for the second time -- he starred in Jo’s 2012 film “A Werewolf Boy.” In “Space Sweepers,” Song plays the pilot of Victory, a debris-collecting space shuttle, and drives his crew across the vast expanse of the universe collecting trash for money.



“He’s like a sock with a hole. He actually wears one too. He would do anything for money, and he’s a down-to-earth and desperate person,” said Song, describing his character Kim Tae-ho.







