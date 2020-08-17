Ssak 3 bids farewell, Refund Expedition says hello

Superstar trio Ssak 3 bid farewell to fans, as the group wrapped up its three-month project on Saturday’s episode of MBC’s “Hangout With Yoo.”



During the Saturday, the trio of entertainer Yoo Jae-seok and singers Lee Hyo-ri and Rain thanked fans and each other while also expressing regret at not being able to meet fans in-person because of the coronavirus situation.



“We actually formed Ssak 3 to meet all the people here, but we couldn’t. That’s why our project remains incomplete,” said Yoo as he read fan letters. Yoo added his wish to make a comeback in the winter with a ski resort theme that is also reminiscent of the 1990s.



Rain’s Instagram post on Sunday shows a photo of Ssak 3. (Instagram)



“So lovable … two elders … thank you … good work B-ryong,” Rain posted via Instagram on Sunday.



Ssak 3, just like the meaning of the group’s name, swept the summer music charts with songs reminiscent of the 1990s. Continuing the popular retro trend, their songs especially appealed to Koreans in their 30s and 40s, bringing back memories of their youth.



Ssak 3’s “Beach Again” reached the top of various music charts following its release on July 18, and still reigns at the top of many charts. Solo songs by each of the three members as well as their remix of “In Summer” are also popular. “Beach Again” placed atop both Mnet’s “M Countdown” and MBC’s “Show! Music Core,” while the official music video had reached over 7.4 million views on YouTube as of Monday.



As the group announced an end to their summer journey, a preview of the next episode showed a teaser for Refund Expedition, a new group project for “Hangout With Yoo.”



Refund Expedition appears in a teaser video. (YouTube)