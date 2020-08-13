Court rejects Shincheonji leader's request to cancel arrest

SUWON -- A district court on

Thursday dismissed the request by the leader of a minor religious

sect at the center of the early coronavirus outbreak in South Korea

to cancel his pre-trial detention.



Lee Man-hee, the leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was

arrested on Aug. 1 on charges of obstructing the government's

efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Lee requested the Suwon District Court to review the legality

of his detention Wednesday. The judge ruled that there is no reason

to revoke his arrest warrant.



Lee, 89, is suspected of submitting false documents to health

authorities on the number of participants at the sect's gatherings

and the locations of the gatherings in February when the sect was

at the center of the virus spread in the early phase of the

COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



He is also accused of embezzling 5.6 billion won ($4.68

million) from church funds and holding unauthorized religious

events from 2015-19.



Some 4,000 followers, most of whom were from its branch in the

southeastern city of Daegu, were infected with the COVID-19 virus.



The country reported an additional 56 confirmed cases on

Thursday, including 47 local infections, raising the total caseload