[67th Anniversary Special] Amid contactless boom, Korea steps into cashless society

BC Card’s QR payment system (BC Card)



Cashless stores, digital payment and contactless banking all existed before the pandemic swept South Korea’s retail markets. What’s different now is that walletless services have gained dominance as a payment method, accelerating the nation’s shift to a cashless society.



Concerned about the new coronavirus, people are increasingly using mobile services to order food and other necessities online instead of dining out or buying their clothes at brick-and-mortar stores. During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, people in their 40s and 50s, who until recently were not considered mainstream mobile users, started to become a crucial customer base in the online e-commerce realm, according to some statistics.



Data compiled by online retail platform 11st showed that mobile shopping transactions on the e-commerce website by users in their 50s increased 68 percent from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 -- the highest growth rate for any age group. The figure for people in their 40s saw a 58 percent increase, compared with 48 percent for people in their 60s, 38 percent for people in their 30s and 27 percent for people in their 20s.



Since fewer customers in the higher age brackets had used mobile services previously, the increases were much more striking for 40- and 50-somethings during the pandemic, according to the e-commerce firm.



“Non-face-to-face transactions were not mainstream before the coronavirus broke out earlier this year, but now the world without mobile services, including payment systems, is almost unthinkable,” said an official representing the retail sector. “The increasing use of mobile services is also accelerating the trend toward a cashless economy.”



Paying for coffee with cash at a Starbucks, for instance, is becoming a thing of the past in Korea. That’s because of the global coffee chain’s cashless initiative, which started last year in the domestic market. The coffee giant encourages customers to pay with credit cards or mobile payment systems instead of cash. Although cash payment is still an option, most customers prefer using credit cards or mobile payment apps for the sake of convenience.



The initiative was in place at 870 Starbucks outlets as of Aug. 11, or 60 percent of the company’s shops here, and the figure is expected to grow.



“The cashless scheme is aimed at offering tailored services for customers amid the increasing use of mobile payment services,” said a spokesperson for the coffee chain. “The simple and easy-to-use digital payment methods help reduce waiting time for customers.”



The global coffee chain is not the only one that is part of the cashless, or walletless, trend. State-run financial institutes and private businesses in different segments, from tech giants Kakao and Naver to retail behemoths Lotte and Shinsegae, are running cashless campaigns or rolling out payment systems that will hasten the disappearance of wallets and cash.



Pressed by the growing presence of nonfinancial players in the financial sector, traditional banks and credit card companies are also making efforts to adapt to the new cashless era.



Going cashless is a global trend. Israel launched a government committee to transform the nation into a cashless society in 2014. France has banned cash transactions above 1,000 euros, Spain above 2,500 euros and Australia above AU$10,000.



Hopping on the cashless bandwagon, the Bank of Korea is pushing for similar changes. Having collaborated with department stores and convenience store operators since 2017, the central bank is running a campaign to reduce the use of coins. At convenience stores, for example, customers can put change from their purchases on their transportation cards, or have spare change transferred to their bank accounts.







Mobile payment solution Kakao Pay (Kakao Pay)