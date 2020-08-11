LG U+ to roll out 5G-powered AR glass service with Nreal

Models showcase LG U+‘ smart glass model manufactured by China-based mixed-reality product developer Nreal. (Yonhap)



LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications firm, said Tuesday that the company has commercialized the world‘s first 5G-based augmented reality glass solutions.



The wearable device named LG U+ Real Glass is supported by smart glasses provided by mixed-reality product developer Nreal and chipmaker Qualcomm, according to the telecom firm.



The glasses, which are to be connected to users‘ smartphone via USB, can project a display as wide as 254 centimeters. Users can project multiple applications from their smartphones, while using the smartphone as their remote controller.



This is the first attempt for a firm to sell 5G AR glasses directly to consumers. Microsoft and Google are among those that have developed AR glasses aimed at business-to-business markets. But the high prices, hovering above $2,000, and heavy weight of around 300 grams have limited market expansion, according to industry watchers.



LG’s device weighs 88 grams, and are priced at 699,000 won ($590). They will be available for purchase starting Aug. 21.



LG U+ added that company will add real-time gesture recognition technology so that users can interact with virtual objects with their hands.



Later this year, the mobile carrier also plans to roll out a virtual conference service in partnership with the US-based developer Spatial.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)