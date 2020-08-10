Typhoon Jangmi extends deadly monsoon season; authorities on alert

A typhoon brought more rain in South Korea on Monday, extending the monsoon season that has already become one of the country’s longest and deadliest.
Authorities were on full alert for the typhoon as it arrived while the country reeled from days of torrential rain, which left at least 31 dead, 11 missing and 8 injured. No fresh casualties were reported as of press time Monday.
Jangmi, the fifth typhoon of this year and the first one to make a direct impact on the Korean Peninsula, was forecast to make landfall near Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 3 p.m., packing more than 40 millimeters per hour of rain and strong winds. The Korea Meteorological Administration expected it to exit Korea through Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 6 p.m.
Typhoon alerts were issued for South Gyeongsang and South Jeolla provinces since 11 a.m.
From Monday to Tuesday, up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected for North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces, while up to 250 millimeters of rain is forecast for Jeju Island and Korea’s southern coastal regions. Up to 80 millimeters of rain was forecast for the capital Seoul and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.
From worries concerning the typhoon, 22 domestic flights in Jeju were canceled as a precautionary measure, and fifteen ships on nine routes connecting the island to the mainland were barred from operating.
Officials restricted access to some tourist spots in Jeju including hiking routes for Mount Halla while docking and evacuating thousands of ships in hazard areas for safety.
This year’s monsoon season, which started on June 24, was on its 47th day Monday and is likely to extend longer from the impact of the typhoon. S. Korea’s longest monsoon on record is 49 days in 2013.
Korea has already seen heavy casualties and property damage from a recent deluge of torrential rain that began on Aug. 1, causing flash floods and landslides and destroying roads, houses and farmlands.
According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at 6 a.m. Monday, the death toll stood at 31, up one from Sunday after one of the three people swept under a stream in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, was found dead.
The figure does not include casualties from the boat accident near Uiam Dam in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, as the case was categorized as a marine accident. Three boats boarding eight people were capsized near the dam Thursday after a police patrol boat got caught in a wire near the dam and two other boats worked to salvage it.
Of the eight, two were rescued and five were found dead. One of the bodies found was that of a Chuncheon city official found at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Two others still remain missing.
The unusually long and intense downpour has also raised the number of properties damaged in the affected regions. As of 6 a.m. Monday, 9,574 people from 4,555 households had to evacuate from the torrential rain, and 969 people are yet to return to their homes, according to the central disaster response team.
Close to 7,000 people saw their homes damaged, and 3,425 of them are still residing in nearby gymnasiums and community centers.
A total of 14,091 cases of property damage have been reported, with 6,545 of them concerning private property. Around 25,113 hectares of farmland have been inundated, while 4,148 residential buildings were damaged or flooded. Around 65.3 percent, or 9,208 cases, have been recovered thus far.
To prevent further casualties and damage, the government has blocked access to 607 trails at 21 national parks and is partly limiting traffic at five highways across Korea.
The government is preparing to declare cities and counties in North Jeolla and South Jeolla provinces as disaster zones, adding to seven in Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces designated last week.
When designated as special zones, 50 percent to 80 percent of provincial governments’ recovery costs will be defrayed from state coffers.
The leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Hae-chan, said that the party and the government would discuss relief measures, including the proposed special zone designations and another extra budget, if necessary.
“We need to act swiftly execute disaster response costs from the reserve funds or a new supplementary budget to be drawn up,” Lee said, adding that officials from the party and related government bodies will hold a meeting possibly Wednesday.
The discussion could continue at the provisional session of the National Assembly this month as opposition party lawmakers have also voiced the same throughout the past week.
