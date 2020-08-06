Korail sets up multilingual information kiosks in KTX stations

A visitor uses the new multilingual kiosk at Dongdaegu station. (Korail)
Korail has introduced multilingual information kiosks in five of the KTX stations most visited by foreigners.
The touchscreen machines can be used in four different languages. KTX train schedules and flight schedules as well as live traffic information and routes to destinations are provided.
The machines also have information on the station’s facilities and nearby tourist attractions. Information on Korail Pass for foreigners is provided as well.
The kiosk is available at Seoul, Yongsan and Dongdaegu, Busan and Mokpo stations during the trial period starting this month.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)