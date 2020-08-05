 Back To Top
Business

Amorepacific begins sales of flagship cosmetics brands on Amazon

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 16:12
(Amorepacific)
(Amorepacific)

Amorepacific, a South Korean cosmetics giant, said Wednesday it launched two of its flagship brands, Amorepacific and Mamonde in US Amazon, as part of its efforts to expand presence in the US.

”It is an honor to present Amorepacific’s flagship brands to customers of the US Amazon,” an Amorepacific Group official said.

“As online shopping is growing globally, we will continue for sturdy growth in the digital sector with Amorepacific and Mamonde.”

Amorepacific said it has been using global distribution network and big data in the past 20 years to expand its business in the US, where it entered for the first time in 2003.

For choosing the two brands to be launched on the ecommerce platform, the company said it took into consideration the growing number of customers in the US who started to prefer premium skin care products that are based on natural ingredients.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
