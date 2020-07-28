[Feature] Do you trust your surgeon?

Debates over the installation of surveillance cameras in hospital operating rooms have resurfaced with strong support from the ruling party to make such a measure mandatory to protect the rights of patients.
Rep. Kim Nam-kuk of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and other 12 lawmakers submitted a bill on July 9 to obligate hospitals to deploy security camera systems inside operating theaters in a bid to prevent medical accidents during surgical procedures, ghost surgeries by under-qualified or untrained hospital staff and sexual assaults on patients under anesthetic.
The current operating room rules and system create imbalance in information between surgeons and patients, Rep. Kim argues. Conscious awareness of patients vanishes during an aesthesia and their guardians are not allowed to enter the operation room, making it difficult to prove medical error or malpractice.
“It is hard to fundamentally prevent the occurrence of medical malpractice and sex crime under the circumstances,” Kim said.
Under the bill, medical institutions and health care providers should record medical procedures upon a request from a patient or patient’s guardian. The request cannot be rejected without reasonable cause.
Debate over the issue is not new. It is the third time that the Democratic Party has pushed for a similar bill to become law. Two previous bills were discarded during the past 19th and 20th National Assemblies.
In South Korea, interrogation rooms at police stations and prosecutors’ offices, as well as child care centers, are obligated to install security cameras by law. Legislative tailwind
The new bill appears to have many legislative hurdles to clear but a recent survey shows it has the general public on its side.
The poll, conducted by Realmeter on 500 people aged 18 years or over nationwide, found that 73.8 percent of respondents favor security cameras in operating rooms. The survey result, released on July 23, showed that 10.9 percent said they opposed it because of possible infringement of privacy and interruption of medical activities.
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung is giving the bill further impetus. He advocated for the legislation to give fresh momentum to his project to get private hospitals to deploy cameras. Six province-run hospitals in Suwon, Uijeongbu, Paju, Icheon, and Pocheon have installed the system.
He called the proposal “a minimum measure that will help create an environment for patients to undergo operation without anxiety,” in a letter he sent to all 300 members of the National Assembly, calling on bipartisan cooperation in passage.
“There is a great wall of distrust between patients and hospitals due to shameful incidents including ghost surgery cases,” Lee said. He said that the policy would benefit hospitals and medical professionals as they could build trust with patients.
On July 15, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said during an interpellation session that the ministry would carry out inspections and surveys to grasp the exact state of affairs regarding the issue. ‘It will make a lot of difference’
The Realmeter survey was conducted after a mother of a 5-year-old son lodged an online petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website, calling for cameras to be mandatory in surgery rooms.
Her son -- Kim Dong-hee - died five months after he underwent a tonsillectomy at a hospital in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, in October last year.
The doctors who participated in the surgery stated that there was no surgical error occurred in an operative report. But when asked by Kim’s parents later, they confessed that they anesthetized Kim again during the surgery due to unexpected bleeding. Police launched an investigation into the case while three doctors who took part in the operation either quit or were relocated to other branches of the hospital in Busan.
The mother said surveillance footage would have made it a lot easier to prove what caused her son to die.
Another mother of a medical malpractice victim named Kwon Dae-hee, who died from excessive bleeding during a surgical procedure at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul, in 2016, sent letters to lawmakers on Monday to support the bill.
A review of footage revealed that the surgeon carried out operations on multiple patients simultaneously and left the operating room mid-procedure, leaving a nursing auxiliary in charge. In May last year, Seoul Central District Court ordered the clinic to pay 430 million won ($360,000) in compensation to the victim’s family.
“Fortunately, we had CCTV footage that enabled us to take legal action. Without the evidence, the case could have been acquitted. I think many youngsters are still victimized by ghost surgeries at factory-like plastic surgery hospitals which entice customers with deceptive advertising,” the mother said in a letter to lawmakers.
According to the National Police Agency, some 611 doctors have been arrested for sex crimes between 2014 and 2019. Of them, four committed sex crimes while treating patients including a plastic surgeon who raped three patients during general anesthesia. They were suspended for a month, but they kept their medical licenses.
Critics said doctors often are expected to uphold high ethical standards in their profession and in their personal life but regarding them as potential offenders is excessive as the number of doctors with a criminal arrest or conviction is not high compared with other types of career groups.Doctors' opposition
Not surprisingly, the Korean Medical Association Organization, the country’s largest doctors group with over 100,000 members, opposes the bill. They argue that it could lead physicians to adopt more defensive medical behavior during operations so as to avoid being named in potential malpractice lawsuits.
Song Myoung-je, a board member of the group and emergency medicine physician at Catholic Kwandong University International Saint Mary’s Hospital, said the association stands against applying a uniform rule on all doctors and operating rooms. But it won’t stop members who are willing to install surveillance cameras voluntarily.
“It won’t be a problem for simple operations. But when I asked cancer surgeons and cerebrovascular surgeons, they said their hands would tremble when being watched by surveillance cameras,” he told the Korea Herald, adding the nervousness physicians may feel could have adverse effects on patients.
There is also the issue of privacy for both physicians and patients.
“I think ways to keep the recording confidential from others should be taken into careful consideration as very sensitive and private part of you will be filmed,” said Kim Sun-mi, 38, who has undergone major heart surgery four times.
The bill, submitted by Rep. Kim, stipulates that the recorded material should only be used for the settlement of medical disputes. Hospitals would have to follow the Personal Information Protection Act in the storage, collection and disclosure of footage.
Doctors groups have been arguing that surveillance cameras will infringe on their freedom of work-related activities and performance.
In February, South Korea’s central administrative agency Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission ruled that legislation of making installation of cameras compulsory would not violate the fundamental rights of medical professionals, including the right of self-decision on their own personal information and the freedom of occupation.
“I wonder why it has to be limited to hospitals. Why not restaurants across the country? Don’t people worry about hygiene management of food restaurants serve too?” said a physician in Busan, who declined to be named.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)