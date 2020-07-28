‘Doomed Marriage’ heats up Monday night with unfiltered adult talk

Sky Channel and Channel A’s new adult talk show, “Doomed Marriage” premiered Monday, bringing to light real problems that married couples face.
The 90-minute program was divided into two parts with actors reenacting real situations faced by married couples sent to the show’s website in the first half and an actual married couple sharing their issues in the second half of the program. The five panel members then took side with either the husband or wife, with the winner given 1 million won ($833).
“In 2020, things that are more dramatic than any television drama are happening in the real lives of married couples. There are many diverse methods by which couples cheat on each other, and the divorce trend is changing rapidly,” said Sky Channel producer Jeong Eun-ha at Monday’s press conference before the first show.
Jeong hoped many people could relate and find consolation in hearing the honest problems of the married couples in their 30s and 40s shown on the program.
The five panel members of “Doomed Marriage” come from different backgrounds.
Actress Choi Hwa-jeong shares her insight from a single woman’s perspective and years of listening to the stories of other couples. Model and comedian Hong Jin-kyung shares her thoughts as a woman married for 17 years, while comedian Lee Yong-jin, who got married last year, represents the viewpoints of a newlywed man. Psychiatrist Yang Jae-jin, who is single, brings his professional insight, while actress Lee Sang-ah, who has been married and divorced three times, sheds light on the realistic aspects of marriage.
During the premiere, the show’s panel members expressed surprise at the R-rated talk in the show, with Lee Sang-ah wondering if the show could actually air given its highly sexual nature.
“It’s 2020, and it’s about time this kind of program was made. Despite that being true, I think a lot will be said since we are a pioneering program,” said Yang.
The first episode illustrated why the panel had expressed some apprehension about the adult content in the show.
Actors reenacted a case of a husband who cheated on his wife of two years with a colleague at work. The wife found out after a year and began gathering evidence of the betrayal. The story takes a turn when the wife confronts the co-worker, but the co-worker threatens to report tax evasion by the husband’s company if the wife stands in the way of the affair. The story ends with the husband asking the wife to allow his affair until he settles his financial problems, and the wife asks the panel what she should do, as she requires financial stability to support her sick daughter.
The real-life story angered the panel at some points, but also made them think about the financial aspects and realities of marriage. Yang also pointed out how people engaged in extramarital affairs have been getting bolder since the abolition of the adultery law in 2015 and with divorce settlement fees remaining much lower in Korea than in other countries.
In the second part of Monday’s show, a newlywed comedian couple appeared to discuss the biggest issue in their marriage. The female comedian expressed anger at the husband for not trying his best to have a baby, but the husband claimed he was doing the best he could.
“Doomed Marriage” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Sky Channel and Channel A.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
