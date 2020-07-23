Naver's cloud unit launches new cloud service

(Naver Business Platform-Yonhap)



The cloud affiliate of South Korea's leading internet portal operator, Naver Corp., said Thursday that it has launched a new type of hybrid cloud for more stable and easier service.



Neurocloud is a type of cloud model called Cloud as a Service (CaaS) in which underlying computer resources are delivered to users as a service from a cloud provider, Naver Business Platform (NBP) said.



The CaaS model helps corporate clients to simplify container management within their software-defined infrastructures, offering simplicity in workflow, according to the NBP.



NBP said when clients such as financial companies with their own data processing rooms adopt Neurocloud, the cloud environment will be organically connected through Naver Cloud Platform (NCP), NBP's public cloud computing platform.



Leading global cloud providers such as Google Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM Corp. have also adopted CasS models.



"NBP has already established six regions (geographic locations where public cloud resources are stored) across the country," said Han Sang-young, an NBP official, during an online press conference. "Naver aims for the No. 1 position in the local cloud market."



In 2017, NBP launched 20 basic services, including NCP and data computing and security management, for both individual users and corporate customers. NCP offers a total of 156 different kinds of service and products. It currently has over 20,000 clients globally.



NBP has since added new services that include providing infrastructure functions relevant to computing, data security and network administration. (Yonhap)