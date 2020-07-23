 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Naver's cloud unit launches new cloud service

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 13:13       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 13:13
(Naver Business Platform-Yonhap)
(Naver Business Platform-Yonhap)

The cloud affiliate of South Korea's leading internet portal operator, Naver Corp., said Thursday that it has launched a new type of hybrid cloud for more stable and easier service.

Neurocloud is a type of cloud model called Cloud as a Service (CaaS) in which underlying computer resources are delivered to users as a service from a cloud provider, Naver Business Platform (NBP) said.

The CaaS model helps corporate clients to simplify container management within their software-defined infrastructures, offering simplicity in workflow, according to the NBP.

NBP said when clients such as financial companies with their own data processing rooms adopt Neurocloud, the cloud environment will be organically connected through Naver Cloud Platform (NCP), NBP's public cloud computing platform.

Leading global cloud providers such as Google Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM Corp. have also adopted CasS models.

"NBP has already established six regions (geographic locations where public cloud resources are stored) across the country," said Han Sang-young, an NBP official, during an online press conference. "Naver aims for the No. 1 position in the local cloud market."

In 2017, NBP launched 20 basic services, including NCP and data computing and security management, for both individual users and corporate customers. NCP offers a total of 156 different kinds of service and products. It currently has over 20,000 clients globally.

NBP has since added new services that include providing infrastructure functions relevant to computing, data security and network administration. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114