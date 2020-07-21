 Back To Top
Entertainment

K-pop singer Zico to begin alternative military service this month

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2020 - 19:57       Updated : Jul 21, 2020 - 19:57

Zico (KOZ Entertainment)
Zico (KOZ Entertainment)

K-pop artist and producer Zico will begin his alternative military service later this month, his management agency said Tuesday.

He will enter a boot camp on July 30 for four weeks of basic military training and will then serve as a social worker, according to KOZ Entertainment.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military, but those judged unfit for active-duty service are allowed to serve an alternative one. Zico reportedly has health issues.

Since his debut with Block B in 2011, Zico has carved out a solid presence as a K-pop producer. Last year, he released his first full-length solo album. (Yonhap)

