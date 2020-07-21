S. Korea launches first independent military satellite

South Korea successfully launched its first independent military communication satellite into space Monday, US time, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Tuesday.
Atop a rocket developed by US space firm Space X, the Anasis-II satellite lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:30 p.m. local time. After separating from the rocket, it successfully tested for ground communication at 7:19 p.m., the arms procurement agency said.
With the launch of Anasis-II, Korea has become the 10th country in the world to operate a wholly independent military communication satellite, the agency added.
“With the successful launch of the Anasis-II satellite, South Korea has now been able to secure its first military-only communication satellite, which will replace the ANASIS-I satellite used for both civilian and military purposes,” DAPA said in a release.
The latest satellite is expected to reach its orbit of 36,000 kilometers in two weeks.
In October, the Korean military will take over the satellite operation, after seeing that it reaches the projected orbit and having it tested for its functional operability by manufacturer Airbus Defense and Space.
Airbus was the subcontracted manufacturer who provided the satellite technologies to Korea as part of Seoul’s deal with prime US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, from which Korea purchased 40 F-35A fighter jets.
DAPA said the latest military satellite will enhance the military’s communication levels.
Anasis-II was originally scheduled to launch in early July, but the launch was put off due to further inspections of the equipment.
By Choi Si-young & news reports (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)