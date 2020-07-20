[From the scene] Inside S. Korea’s COVID-19 headquarters

Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip perusing coronavirus documents at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Monday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



SEJONG -- The South Korean government’s coronavirus task force has expanded into a multidivision bureau with a semipermanent presence within the Ministry of Health and Welfare to brace for the pandemic’s lasting impact.



Formally titled the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the body acts as the command post in Korea’s battle against COVID-19, coordinating and overseeing the efforts to monitor, mitigate and prevent the disease’s spread here.



“The central response unit underwent a makeover last week to keep up with the scale of the growing health emergency as well as to allow parts of the ministry to return to normal operations,” Yoon Tae-ho, the ministry’s director general for public health policy, told reporters on Monday.



As of Monday, some 254 officials comprise the unit’s 12 divisions -- 121 of whom are expected to stay put so long as the pandemic lasts. The rest will come and go depending on shifting demand. At its busiest moment, in March, over 300 had been mobilized.



The main coronavirus office was set up as a 113-member team in late January, when the government raised its COVID-19 alert status to the highest level. Officials of varying ranks were assembled for coronavirus duty, with their usual responsibilities brushed aside for the time being.



Since the first case emerged Jan. 20, coronavirus officials have been in “crunch mode,” Yoon said. “No one had anticipated then that the outbreaks would persist for over six months.







Health officials hold a meeting at the ministry's office in Sejong on Monday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)