Korea confirms 34 more cases of COVID-19

(Yonhap)
South Korea reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending Saturday midnight, putting the total at 13,745. Of the newly confirmed cases, 21 were from local transmissions and 13 from abroad.
One more person died, bringing the death toll to 295. The fatality rate stands at 2.15 percent, which is much higher for those 80 or older at 25.3 percent.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily situation report, the number of imported cases hit 421 during the first three weeks of July, which is 3.8 times the figure seen at the same time last month. The rise in travel-related cases has left quarantine lodgings occupied at over 80 percent capacity as of Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Jeju Island as well as other popular holiday destinations in the country are wary of vacationers flocking there and potentially bringing COVID-19 with them.
On Friday, a Seoul woman in her 70s was diagnosed with the illness after traveling to Jeju to see her family there. Her six-day itinerary includes a bathhouse, a café and a barbecue restaurant, during which she had come into close contact with at least 60 people and has infected four to date. Investigations revealed she had not been wearing face masks and failed to socially distance despite having symptoms such as a cough, chills and a fever. Authorities believe she was able to pass through airport security on fever reducers.
Jeju’s governor Won Hee-ryong said in a Friday briefing that municipalities should better inform their residents about traveling away from local communities. In March and June, he filed complaints against three visitors who had toured the island province despite symptoms.
“If your community is experiencing a lot of active cases, you can spread it to others as you are traveling -- even if you aren’t showing symptoms at the moment. Do not travel if you are sick, or have been around someone who is,” he said.
“Travelers who don’t report symptoms pose threats to public health and need to be held accountable.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)