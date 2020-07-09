 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Renault Samsung Motors to export XM3 to Chile

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 14:31       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 14:31
Renault Samsung Motors’ XM3 (RSM)
Renault Samsung Motors’ XM3 (RSM)

Renault Samsung Motors said Thursday it will export the first batch of 83 units of its sport utility vehicle XM3 manufactured at its Busan plant to Chile, pushing ahead with its overseas expansion.

The automaker said the vehicles will be shipped on July 25 to be displayed at showrooms in the South American country, offering test drives for customers. 

By the year-end, the company plans to export 57 more units to Chile.

The five-seater XM3 was launched in March here, topping the local B-segment SUV sales chart in two months after launch.

From January to June, a total of 22,252 units of XM3 were sold here, with an average of above 5,000 units sold in four consecutive months.

Renault Samsung Motors attributed the popularity of XM3 to the vehicle’s premium design and high-tech driving assistance features as well as its reasonable cost. 

“We have been counting on XM3 as the next-generation core model manufactured at our Busan plant, following the Nissan Rogue. We are doing our best to ensure the XM3 will receive good attention in the overseas markets as it did here,” said a Renault Samsung official. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114