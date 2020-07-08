Korean film directors venture for sci-fi anthology with ‘SF8’

Directors and lead cast members of upcoming series “SF8” pose for pictures during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Wavve)



Everything about the upcoming series “SF8” -- a sci-fi anthology series which will be streamed via streaming platform Wavve and TV channel MBC -- is new.



Under the collaboration of major TV channel network MBC and the Directors’ Guild of Korea, eight filmmakers from the association teamed up with production company Soo Film to helm each episode of the eight-part sci-fi anthology. After a year and half long haul of production, “SF8” will be released through local over-the-top platform Wavve on Friday.



Ahead of its premiere, the directors and lead cast members of each of the episodes attended a press conference in Seoul, Wednesday.



According to director Min Kyu-dong, who helmed the project, the upcoming series is a new mid-form anthology production of eight stand-alone episodes, each ranging around 50-minute in duration.



“I wanted to make a chance for (young directors) to create a new form of sci-fi content, in which they can talk about their own stories,” Min, who directed the episode “The Prayer” said during the press conference.



In response to the set’s comparison to the mega-hit British sci-fi series “Black Mirror,” Min said, “While ‘Black Mirror’ takes place inside a single universe created by the same screenwriter, we have different directors for each episode revolving around different subjects and audiences will be able to choose which episode to watch according to their preferences.”





“SF8” poster (Wavve)