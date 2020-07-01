 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Int’l tour of ‘Cats’ to hit Seoul stage in September

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 16:22
Poster image of musical “Cats” (S&Co)
Poster image of musical “Cats” (S&Co)

Though the global musical scene has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the international tour production of “Cats” will go on stage from Sept. 9 to Nov. 8 at the Charlotte Theater in eastern Seoul.

“Cats” is a musical created by iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh, inspired by the 1939 poetry collection “Old Possum‘s Book of Practical Cats” by T. S. Eliot. The musical has won numerous awards, including the Laurence Olivier and Tony Awards.

Following its West End premiere in 1981, the musical has been performed in 300 cities in 15 languages, attracting more than 80 million people to theaters over the years. It is known as one of the “big four” musicals, along with “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon,” having been performed on both Broadway and the West End until recently.

The upcoming tour production will be the same as the 2017 Asian premiere production, helmed by British director Chrissie Cartwright who worked with the original choreographer, the late Gillian Lynne. After the Seoul run, the musical will tour across Korea. Further details have yet to be finalized.

In Korea, it was the first musical to surpass an accumulated 2 million tickets in 2017. It was to open at the Dream Theater in Busan in July, however, due to the recent virus pandemic crisis, the Busan run of the tour has been canceled.

For the past few months, iconic musical districts Broadway and the West End have remained closed. Musicals in Seoul, however, are continuing with their schedules.

The international tour production of “The Phantom of the Opera” is keeping up with its Seoul run until Aug. 7. It be followed by more shows in Daegu. Other musicals “Mozart!” “Rent” and “Broadway 42nd” have opened recently, and “Jamie” will kick off on Saturday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114