[News Focus] Coronavirus cases up 1,000-5,000% in some nations since April

SEJONG -- Global confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have topped 10 million, with the number of deaths now over 500,000 across 185 countries.



According to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 19 countries saw the tally for COVID-19 patients exceed 100,000 each as of Saturday.



Those with numbers of COVID-19 cases surpassing 500,000 were the US, Brazil, Russia and India, whose collective tally approached 5 million. The figure for the US marked 2.55 million.



Some countries have suffered a 1,000 to 5,000 percent surge in the number of patients, on a collective basis, since mid-April.



Brazil -- with the second-highest number at 1.28 million -- recorded an increase of 5,600 percent in less than 80 days, compared to 22,318 cases on April 13.



Russia posted an increase of 3,200 percent during the April 13-June 27 period to 620,000, while India showed 5,400 percent to 509,000.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)