National

S. Korea reports 51 more coronavirus cases amid cluster infections at Seoul church

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2020 - 10:28       Updated : Jun 27, 2020 - 11:16

Seoul citizens go through new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site established at Wangsung Church in the southeastern area of the capital on Friday. (Yonhap)
Seoul citizens go through new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site established at Wangsung Church in the southeastern area of the capital on Friday. (Yonhap)

The number of South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases bounced back to over 50 on Saturday amid another outbreak of cluster infections traced to a major church in Seoul.

A total of 51 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to data collated during the last 24 hours by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Among them, 31 people contracted the virus via community spread, while 20 cases were imported, it announced.

They included 15 in Seoul, 12 in nearby Gyeonggi Province and two in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of the capital.

In particular, nine people were added to the list of COVID-19 patients related to Wangsung Church in the southwestern ward of Gwanak, which has emerged as a source of cluster infections. It is known to have more than 1,700 followers.

A total of 16 patients has been confirmed in Seoul alone so far in cases traced to the church since a 31-year-old woman was found Wednesday to have been infected with the virus. She attended choir activities and an overnight church camp.

(Yonhap)

