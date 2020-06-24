[Monitor] Half of married couples have double income

About half of married couples in South Korea earned two incomes in 2019, data from Statistics Korea showed.Among 12.305 million households led by married couples, 5.662 million were dual-income, while 6.644 million were single-income.The ratio of dual-income families had inched down by 0.3 percentage points to 46 percent from 2018.The agency said although there was a slight decrease, the overall ratio of dual-income couples has been high in recent years. Last year’s decline is attributed to a rise in the number of married couples as well as an increase in single-person households, it said.The numbers also showed that a higher percentage of households with children in elementary school had double incomes at 54.8 percent as of 2019, compared to 54.2 percent in 2018.