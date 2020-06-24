 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Half of married couples have double income

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 11:01

About half of married couples in South Korea earned two incomes in 2019, data from Statistics Korea showed.

Among 12.305 million households led by married couples, 5.662 million were dual-income, while 6.644 million were single-income.

The ratio of dual-income families had inched down by 0.3 percentage points to 46 percent from 2018.

The agency said although there was a slight decrease, the overall ratio of dual-income couples has been high in recent years. Last year’s decline is attributed to a rise in the number of married couples as well as an increase in single-person households, it said.

The numbers also showed that a higher percentage of households with children in elementary school had double incomes at 54.8 percent as of 2019, compared to 54.2 percent in 2018.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
