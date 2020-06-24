Remake of ‘Hotel del Luna’ coming to the US

“Hotel Del Luna” (Studio Dragon)



Last year’s popular drama “Hotel Del Luna” will be remade into a US television series.



Studio Dragon, the maker of the drama, which recently opened a US branch, announced a collaboration with Skydance TV on Wednesday to plan and produce the US remake. Skydance TV is the production company behind “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “6 Underground” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” among others.



This is the first time a Korean studio will be working with a US production company on equal standing in creating a scripted show. Alison Schapker, one of the producers of the Netflix series “Altered Carbon,” will be developing and producing the remake.



“We are excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to bring this timeless story to a global audience,” said Bill Bost, Skydance TV president.



“Hotel Del Luna” revolves around an elite hotel manager and his boss, played by singer-actress IU in the original series, running a hotel for spirits. It was the highest rated tvN drama series in 2019.



“We believe ‘Hotel Del Luna’ will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories,” said Park Hyun, head of Studio Dragon’s global division.



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)