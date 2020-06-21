K-pop powerhouses ask for financial support from government

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo holds a round table meeting with representatives from K-pop companies on Friday at the Korea Creative Content Agency’s Content Korea Lab in Seoul. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)





K-pop powerhouses on Friday participated in a roundtable meeting with Culture Minister Park Yang-woo, discussing the financial difficulties they face due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.



The meeting, hosted by the Culture Ministry, in addition to listening to the challenges entertainment companies face, was intended to set the agenda for expanding the Korean Wave in the post-coronavirus era.



Eight senior executives of K-pop companies including S.M. Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, FNC Entertainment and Starship Entertainment participated in the meeting.



The K-pop companies especially highlighted difficulties stemming from concert cancellations, the ministry said.



YG Entertainment confirmed Sunday that it had canceled several concerts, including Winner’s three concerts in Singapore and Korea in February and concerts in eight Korean cities by sibling singing duo AKMU in February and March.



“From February on, all the concerts were canceled (due to COVID),” a YG Entertainment official told The Korea Herald.



With the situation no different for other entertainment companies like S.M. Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment, the firms asked the Culture Ministry to provide specific guidelines for holding offline concerts during the second half of this year.





(Big Hit Entertainment)