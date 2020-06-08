Return of superstars, in different personas

A photo of the Ssak 3 trio posted by Rain following Saturday’s episode of MBC’s “Hangout With Yoo.” (Instagram)



“Hi, we’re Ssak 3!” said Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Hyo-ri and Rain, as they introduced themselves in the way such groups commonly did in the ‘90s.



On the latest episode of MBC’s “Hangout With Yoo” on Saturday, the trio announced the name of the group as well as their individual characters, along with plans to release their song in July.



The appearance of the three celebrities saw the show hit the highest viewership rating out of all Saturday entertainment program at 9.6 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.



The popularity of the trio could be felt even before Saturday’s episode aired.



Despite the three having just announced the surprise live broadcast on YouTube on Friday afternoon, over 96,000 people joined them online to suggest names for the group and its members.



The group unanimously settled on “Ssak 3,” meaning “clean sweep” in Korean, as the group’s name, demonstrating its resolve to sweep through the music scene this summer.



Yoo took on Yooduragon while Rain took the name B-Dragon. Lee took on the name Linda G, derived from the Korean word “jirinda,” meaning “to wet one’s pants.”



Rain and Lee Hyo-ri prepare to dance together on “Hangout With Yoo.” (MBC)