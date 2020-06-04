 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Child found locked up in suitcase dies

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:12       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The 9-year-old boy found unconscious in a suitcase in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, died Wednesday after three days in intensive care, police said Thursday.

The child died from cardiopulmonary arrest due to multiple organ failures around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a local hospital.

He was found inside a 44-centimeter-wide and 60-centimeter-tall suitcase when paramedics arrived at his stepmother’s apartment.

Police will decide on pressing charges of fatal child abuse against the stepmother after getting autopsy results from the National Forensic Service. A local court has issued an arrest warrant for her, citing the possibility of her escaping and destroying evidence.

It was found through investigation that the woman locked up her stepson for seven hours in a number of suitcases and even left the apartment while leaving him locked up for three hours.

Under the Korean law, those who commit child abuse and put the victim in a critical condition can be sentenced to more than three years in prison. If the victim dies, the penalty can be raised to more than five years in prison.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114