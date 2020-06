Horses are taking a rest at Jeju Horse Pastureland in Yonggang-dong, Jeju City, on Tuesday morning.







Vast grassland and mountains in the backdrop make the horse pastureland one of Jeju Island’s must-visit sites.







Visitors can see 130 Jeju horses, designated as National Treasure No. 347, in the grassland from April to November.







The pastureland is state-owned and managed by the Cultural Heritage Administration for the special horses that need special care.