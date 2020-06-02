Gao Ming’s ‘Damp Season’ bags grand prize at Jeonju film fest

A scene from Gao Ming’s “Damp Season” (Jeonju IFF)



Chinese director Gao Ming’s “Damp Season” won the grand prize for international competition at the 21st Jeonju International Film Festival on Monday.



Sixteen trophies in five categories were handed out at the awards ceremony held at CGV Jeonju Gosa in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



“Damp Season” uses the damp summer of Shenzhen, China, to portray the relationship of a young couple who grow apart in the humid season. In selecting the winning film, the jury noted the film’s depiction of the problems facing China’s youth.



Shin Dong-min’s “Mom’s Song” and Kim Mi-jo’s “Gull” shared the grand prize for the domestic competition. The film, which follows a middle-aged woman who strives to recover her dignity after being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, was noted for revealing society’s anachronistic male-centric perspectives.



Meanwhile, the jury noted Shin’s use of experimental cinematic language in dissecting the theme of family through his autobiographical story in “Mom’s Song.”





The awards ceremony for the 21st Jeonju International Film Festival takes place Monday at the CGV Jeonju Gosa cinema in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju IFF)