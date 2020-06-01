GM Korea’s RV sales increase by 43.1% in May

Trailblazer (GM Korea)
GM Korea said Monday that it sold a total of 24,778 vehicles in May, while sales of sport utility vehicles such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Equinox and Traverse rose by 43.1 percent compared to last month.
The automaker said of the 24,778 sold, 5,993 units moved domestically, while 18,785 units sold abroad.
Subcompact car Chevrolet Spark led May sales with 2,065 units, the company said. A monthly high of 822 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles sold in May.
Compact SUV Trailblazer, which the automaker has been promoting actively since the launch in January, sold 956 units. According to GM Korea, an accumulated 50,000 units of the Trailblazer sold abroad, leading the company’s overall sales.
American pickup truck Chevrolet Colorado has seen a 21.3 percent increase in its sales at 478 units in May. The model ranked as the fourth-best-selling imported car from January to April based on Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association data.
“Despite weakened consumer sentiment over the coronavirus woes, the company’s major lineups including Spark, Trailblazer, Colorado and Traverse have seen steady popularity from consumers,” said GM Korea Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing Cesar Toledo.
By Kim Da-sol
