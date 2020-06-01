 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' 'DNA' music video tops 1b YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 09:22       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 09:22

(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of BTS' 2017 hit song "DNA" topped 1 billion YouTube views on Monday, becoming the band's first music video to surpass that milestone.

"DNA," the lead track of BTS' 2017 album "Love Yourself: Her," achieved the feat early Monday morning, according to the band's label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment.

Released in September 2017, the song stayed on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks, and in February the following year, it was certified "Gold" by the Recording Industry Association of America.

"DNA" is so far the most viewed video in BTS' globally acclaimed catalogue, followed by "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, with over 700 million views, and "Fire," "MIC Drop" and "Idol," each with over 600 million views.

The septet has announced that it is currently producing a new album to be released in the coming months. BTS also plans to hold a paid online concert, Bang Bang Con the Live, on June 14.

BTS is also the first male K-pop group with a music video with over 1 billion views. Singer Psy was the first Korean artist to achieve the milestone with his 2012 global hit "Gangnam Style," with K-pop girl band BLACKPINK also racking up more than 1 billion views with "Ddu-du Ddu-du" in November of last year. (Yonhap)

