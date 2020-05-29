CGV adopts system that checks whether moviegoers have masks on properly

(CGV-Yonhap)



CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex chain, said Friday it has adopted camera systems that automatically check moviegoers' temperatures and whether or not they have their masks on properly amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.



The company, an affiliate of Korean entertainment giant CJ Group, said it has introduced the Smart Pass system in 115 of its domestic multiplex theaters.



Smart Pass recognizes whether a person is properly wearing a mask, with the system requesting the wearer to properly put it on if it is being worn on the chin or not fully covering the nose. Admission is allowed only after masks are properly worn.



The system also recommends refunds or could limit admissions if a person's temperature is above 37.5 C after repeated checks.



The multiplex chain has worked on the Smart Pass system since late April, ahead of the government's announcement of the "everyday life quarantine" scheme.



CGV had 30 percent of its theaters shut down for about a month from the novel coronavirus pandemic but reopened them in late April amid loosened quarantine guidelines. (Yonhap)