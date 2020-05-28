 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BTS agency Big Hit applies for preliminary review for listing

By Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2020 - 19:45       Updated : May 28, 2020 - 19:45

South Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment’s crown jewel BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
South Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment’s crown jewel BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)


Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop mega group BTS, has filed for a preliminary review to be listed, the bourse operator here said Thursday.

NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and JP Morgan will handle the offer, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Big Hit, established in 2005, manages K-pop singers BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Lee Hyun.

Founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk currently holds a 45.1 percent stake in the label.

In 2019, Big Hit logged revenue of 587.2 billion won (US$473.5 million) and a net profit of 72.4 billion won.

The company's operating profit reached 98.7 billion won, bigger than the combined operating profit of the top three K-pop agencies -- SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.

The KRX conducts preliminary reviews within 45 working days upon receiving a submission.

Companies submit an application to be listed within six months after receiving the preliminary review result.

Big Hit, whose value is estimated at least 2 trillion won, is widely expected to wrap up its listing this year unless issues emerge. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114