[Herald Interview] Han So-hee says ‘The World of the Married’ changed her life

Actor Han So-hee (9ato Entertainment)



Even in sensational South Korean dramas, it is not often the case that a mistress, taking the place of the wife and having the cheating husband’s baby, gets the support and love of viewers.



But that is what happened with Yeo Da-kyung in JTBC’s “The World of the Married,” and rookie actress Han So-hee, who played Yeo, is also experiencing unprecedented popularity.



“It’s actually astounding. My life has changed. I’m not saying I’m happy that my life has changed, but I mean my life has literally changed, and I feel this is not something I have achieved. Although I’m grateful for all the attention, I know I have to live up to the expectations and it also comes as a burden,” the 25-year-old actress said during a media interview conducted Tuesday in Seoul.



A Korean remake of the British television network BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” the series by producer Mo Wan-il captivated viewers with a suspenseful story revolving around a married couple whose relationship spirals into a series of vengeful acts after they betray each other. Veteran actress Kim Hee-ae played Ji Sun-woo, and Park Hae-jun played Sun-woo’s husband, who cheats on her with Da-kyung. The 16-episode series ended May 16 after marking a record-high viewership rating for a JTBC drama of 28.4 percent.





