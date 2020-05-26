Starbucks Korea expands Teavana stores as tea gains popularity

(Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea said Tuesday that it has expanded the number of Reserve stores selling Teavana drinks to 52 from 13 amid the growing popularity of tea.
According to the coffee chain, sales of tea drinks have grown about 20 percent annually since it launched Teavana here in 2016.
Its flagship Honey Ruby Grapefruit Black Tea, rolled out in 2016, is now its third-most-frequently ordered drink, after Americano and caffe latte, among customers in their 20s, Starbucks Korea said. Sales of green tea drinks also jumped 35 percent in the first quarter, from a year earlier.
The coffee chain attributed the increasing popularity of tea drinks to greater health consciousness among customers in their 20s and 30s. The unique taste of its tea variations also appeals to customers, the company added.
Starbucks Korea launched the world’s first Teavana-specialized store here in September 2016.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)