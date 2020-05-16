 Back To Top
Entertainment

Star actress Choi Ji-woo gives birth to her first child

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2020 - 15:55       Updated : May 16, 2020 - 15:55

Actress Choi Ji-woo (Yonhap)
Actress Choi Ji-woo (Yonhap)

Star actress Choi Ji-woo gave birth to her first child Saturday, two years after she got married, her management said.

"Choi gave birth to a daughter this morning," YG Entertainment said, adding that Choi and her baby are healthy and doing well.

Choi, best known for her role in the 2002 hit Korean drama "Winter Sonata," plans to resume work as an actress following the childbirth to pursue her acting career more vibrantly, working at the same time while being a wife and mom, according to YG.

The 45-year-old married a non-celebrity in March 2018. (Yonhap)

