 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Oldest Korean coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : May 15, 2020 - 16:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's oldest coronavirus patient, a 104-year-old woman in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, was released from a hospital Friday after 67 days of treatment, officials said.

The centenarian, identified only as Choi, left Pohang Medical Center, a provincial government-run hospital, in Pohang, some 375 kilometers southeast of Seoul, around noon after testing negative for COVID-19, according to the hospital officials.

Choi, who had stayed at a senior care center in Gyeongsan, just south of Daegu, since 2012, tested positive for the virus on March 8 amid a cluster of infections at the center, and she was admitted to the Pohang hospital two days later.

She initially showed symptoms, such as a cough and sore throat, and then fell into a dangerous condition in April after developing enteritis, which resulted in decreased consciousness and blood pressure and increased white blood cells and inflammation levels, the officials said.

But her condition improved, as the medical staff responded appropriately. They took turns 24 hours a day staying by her side because she has existing diseases and could not walk alone.

Choi has taken a total of 12 coronavirus tests since March 26.

The ninth test yielded her first negative result, but she again tested positive in the 10th test. She then tested negative Wednesday and Thursday.

Under a quarantine guideline that permits discharge from hospital after two consecutive negative results and upon her own request, Choi was allowed to leave the hospital.

She briefly waved to well-wishers and reporters while leaving the hospital in a wheelchair but did not make any remarks.

Hospital workers gave her a bunch of flowers, saying congratulations on her discharge and wishing her good health. They said Choi had frequently expressed gratitude to the medical staff from her sick bed. She returned to the Gyeongsan senior care center by ambulance. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114