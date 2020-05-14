 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai, Kia to resume operations at all overseas plants from Monday

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2020 - 20:16       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 20:16



This undated file photo shows Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors' headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors' headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday all of their overseas plants will be in operation next week amid signs of the coronavirus epidemic passing its peak.

Currently, Kia's plant in Mexico is the only overseas manufacturing facility which is still suspended to manage inventories. South Korea's No.2 carmaker plans to restart production at its Mexican plant on Monday, a company spokesman said over the phone.

"Most of their overseas plants have resumed production at a reduced level and whether production volumes will return to pre-coronavirus levels largely hinges on demand recovery," he said.

Hyundai restarted its Brazil plant on Wednesday. Last week, Hyundai and Kia resumed operations at their Alabama and Georgia plants, respectively, in the United States.

Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, suspended most of their overseas production facilities from March. The suspension affected their vehicle sales, particularly in the past two months.

From January to April, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 1,845,406 vehicles, down 19 percent from 2,268,183 units in the same period of last year.

Hyundai has 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil -- and seven domestic ones -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

Kia has seven overseas factories -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India -- and eight local ones -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114