[News Focus] 3 in 10 women from NK earn less than W1.5m a month

North Korean refugees take a class at the Korea Hana Foundation, where they stay for a certain period before entering the society in the South. (Reuters file photo)



SEJONG -- The nation’s per capita gross national income came to $32,047 last year, according to the Bank of Korea.



This is equivalent to 37.33 million won a year and 3.11 million won a month on average, based on the 2019 exchange rate.



But North Korean refugees residing in the South were still earning far less than that. The number of refugees from the North is approaching 35,000 on a cumulative basis.



The data from Statistics Korea showed that one out of every two (49.9 percent) of the salaried workers from North Korea were paid less than 2 million won a month in 2019. On the basis of the current value of the weak local currency, 2 million won is set at $1,633.



The portion was bigger among women, as 63.3 percent of the female refugees reported monthly incomes of below 2 million won, while the corresponding percentage for men was 16.6 percent.



The portion of workers among female defectors, who were paid less than 1.5 million won reached 30.6 percent. Further, 14.1 percent of the women saw their monthly wage stay under 1 million won.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)